Maharashtra cases cross 3.75 lakh with 5th consecutive 9,000+ surge

Maharashtra reported 9,431 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total case tally to 3,75,799. This is the fifth consecutive day that the State has recorded a spike of over 9,000 cases. The State also reported 267 more fatalities, pushing its cumulative death toll to 13,656.

With 1,101 new cases, Mumbai’s total case tally has surged to 1,09,161, while 57 more deaths have raised its toll to 6,093. The city accounts for 22,536 of the 1,48,601 active cases in the State, said Health Department officials.

The State’s cumulative tally of recoveries has gone up to 2,13,238, with 6,044 patients being discharged on Sunday. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “The State’s recovery rate has marginally risen to 56.74%, while its case fatality rate has dropped to 3.63%.”

2,500 new cases in Pune

Pune district reported yet another massive surge of over 2,500 cases, taking its cumulative case load to 76,203. The district also recorded 55 more deaths, pushing its death toll to 1,793. There are 25,617 active cases in the district.

Jalgaon district reported 15 deaths, pushing its cumulative toll to 476. The district, a major hotspot in north Maharashtra, also recorded 159 new cases, taking its total case tally to 9,084, of which 2,500 are active.

Nashik reported a massive surge of 434 cases as its total case load rose to 12,618, of which 5,194 are active. Of the total cases, Malegaon, once a hotbed of the virus, reported just 11 cases. With five more fatalities being reported on Sunday, the district’s death toll has climbed to 426.

The situation remained grim in Solapur district in the Pune division, which reported a spike of 342 cases, taking its total tally to 7,771, of which 3,706 are active. The district also recorded eight new fatalities, pushing its death toll to 443.

Cases and fatalities continued to mount in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Thane reported another big spike of 514 cases as the district’s total case tally crossed the 31,000 mark. The district also reported 23 more deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 929.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported 358 new cases, pushing its total case tally to 21,058. As many as nine new deaths were reported, raising the civic body’s total death toll to 377. Navi Mumbai reported a big surge of 406 cases to take its cumulative case load to 15,238. With eight more fatalities, the civic body’s death toll has surged to 402.

Raigad district reported a huge spike of 309 cases, pushing its total tally to 8,173, while 12 deaths took its cumulative death toll to 147.

Big spike in Aurangabad

Aurangabad district saw a massive spurt of 263 cases as its total case tally reached 11,812. Of these, 4,901 are active cases. With nine more deaths reported across the district on Sunday, its death toll has risen to 444.

“Till date, of a total of 18,86,296 laboratory samples, 3,75,799 (19.92%) have tested positive for the virus. Nearly 50,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Awate. He said 9,08,420 people across the State are in home quarantine. while 44,276 are housed in institutional quarantine facilities.