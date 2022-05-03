Maharashtra calls for startups

The fifth edition of ‘Maharashtra startup week’ organised by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) under Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation will be held between August 1- 5, 2022.

The program will provide a platform to startups in India to showcase their innovative solutions to the Government of Maharashtra. Top 100 shortlisted startups will present their ideas to a sector-specific panel comprising of ministers, senior officers, investors and academic experts. Twenty-four winning startups across all sectors will receive work orders of up to Rs 15 lakhs from MSInS to pilot their solutions within the state, in collaboration with a relevant government department.

Rajesh Tope, Minister for Skills Development Department said that the focus sectors for this edition of Maharashtra Startup Week include agriculture, healthcare, smart infrastructure & mobility, governance, education & skilling, sustainability (clean energy, air, water & waste management) and miscellaneous.

Manisha Verma, Principal Secretary, Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said that winning startups from previous editions have successfully worked with multiple government departments and agencies like the National Health Mission, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd., Rural Development Department, multiple Municipal Corporations and District Collectorates.

Interested startups with a minimum viable product (MVP) can apply on www.msins.in/startup-week . The last date for applying is 30th May 2022.