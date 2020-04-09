Maharashtra Cabinet recommends Uddhav Thackeray’s name to Governor for MLC post

The Maharashtra Cabinet held a special meeting, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday to recommend to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC to one of the vacant posts in the State Council.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that no council election could be held for other vacant MLC seats due to the novel coronavirus epidemic. “There are two vacant MLC posts which the Governor appoints, and the Cabinet requested Mr. Thackeray be appointed as the MLC,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray is not a member of any House of State legislature and as per the Constitution he needs to be a member of either Assembly or Council within six months of taking oath. He took oath at Shivaji Park on November 28 and has time till May 28. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi wants to ensure he is elected and does not want to take any risk with regard to the stability of the government.

“Mr. Thackeray purposely did not attend the meeting as pre-decided by three parties since the Cabinet decision was regarding recommending him as an MLC,” he said.