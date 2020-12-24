Maharashtra Cabinet okays EWS quota for Marathas

Mumbai

24 December 2020 00:02 IST

‘Availing reservation under this category not mandatory for SEBC candidates’

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend jobs and academic admissions to Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) applicants under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

The SEBC category was created by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the State to provide reservation in jobs and education to Maratha community. However, the Supreme Court put a stay on it. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been reiterating his government’s committment on reservation to Marathas.

According to an official, “The central government has extended 10% reservation to EWS category. As per the earlier government’s decision, candidates taking benefits in SEBC category would not have beeen able to avail benefits under the EWS category. Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the reservation, the government has decided to extend EWS certificate to SEBC candidates who fit in the criteria,” said an official.

A special cell at the local level will provide certificates to eligible candidates based on last year’s income. Taking reservation under the EWS category is voluntary and not mandatory for SEBC candidates. The candidate who avail benefit of EWS category in job or studies, cannot take benefit under the SEBC category, the official said.