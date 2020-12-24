Maharashtra Cabinet okays EWS quota for Marathas

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend jobs and academic admissions to Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) applicants under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.
The SEBC category was created by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the State to provide reservation in jobs and education to Maratha community. However, the Supreme Court put a stay on it. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been reiterating his government’s committment on reservation to Marathas.
According to an official, “The central government has extended 10% reservation to EWS category. As per the earlier government’s decision, candidates taking benefits in SEBC category would not have beeen able to avail benefits under the EWS category. Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the reservation, the government has decided to extend EWS certificate to SEBC candidates who fit in the criteria,” said an official.
A special cell at the local level will provide certificates to eligible candidates based on last year’s income. Taking reservation under the EWS category is voluntary and not mandatory for SEBC candidates. The candidate who avail benefit of EWS category in job or studies, cannot take benefit under the SEBC category, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath