Maharashtra Cabinet expansion to take place before Monsoon Session; Sena demands ‘lion’s share’

June 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The much-awaited Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra would take place before the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly or even before that, said State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on June 6.

“The Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) and Deputy Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) have said the Cabinet will be expanded soon. It will take place before the Monsoon Session or even before that,” he said.

When Mr. Shinde took over as the 20th Chief Minister of the western State after toppling the now Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June last year, 18 Ministers (nine from Shinde-led Shiv Sena and nine from the BJP) were inducted into the Cabinet. According to the rule book, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly which has 288 members, can have a maximum of 43 members in the Council of Ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Shiv Sena-BJP to contest all future elections together: Eknath Shinde

While Mr. Desai, a leader of the Shiv Sena, confirmed that the expansion would take place before the Monsoon Session, the sitting’s schedule has not yet been announced. BJP’s senior leader and Dy CM Fadnavis on Monday said the Cabinet would be expanded soon and the timeline decided by Mr. Shinde.

No specific timeline

A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Mr. Shinde on June 5 said that the ruling Shiv Sena faction and the BJP alliance would contest future elections together, including the 2024 Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections as well as the long-pending civic poll. The Chief Minister further said they had fruitful discussions regarding the pending second phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion with Mr. Shah. However, neither Mr. Shinde nor Mr. Fadnavis gave a specific timeline for the expansion of the Council of Ministers.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior BJP leader said that the expansion could happen before the crucial civic poll, and the Shinde faction of the Sena was obdurate on getting an equal number of berths in the Cabinet.

“They are demanding a lion’s share, but our leaders are opposing it as they have only 40 seats and we have 100 plus MLAs. Even we have to accommodate our ex-ministers and senior leaders, in addition to some newcomers. Moreover, the Chief Minister is from their party,” he said.

When asked about the discussions between Mr. Shah, Mr. Shinde and his deputy Mr. Fadnavis, he said, “They had discussions on various issues, and one of them included the topic of Cabinet expansion. While the exact details of their communication remain unknown, it is learnt that they visited Delhi with a list of prominent leaders to be included in the State Cabinet.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Desai also said that seat sharing between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll had not been finalised. “The BJP has not officially said how many seats it will contest in the State. Our State leaders will decide on a formula and the final approval will be given by the Sena-BJP’s Central Committee. Our demand is that whichever seats we have won or contested on our symbol, should stay with us. We have no dispute over seat-sharing,” the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT