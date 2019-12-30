Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Aaditya Thackeray likely to be minister

First-time MLA and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is likely to take oath as a minister, as his father Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is set to expand its Cabinet on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 12 noon at Vidhan Bhavan.

According to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena and the NCP would have 13 ministers each, including 10 Cabinet ministers and three junior ministers. The Congress will have 10 ministers.

NCP sources said Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushreef, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Rajendra Shingne, Anil Deshmukh will take oath as ministers. The NCP is likely to make Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Datta Bharne junior ministers.

From the Shiv Sena, former minister Deepak Kesarkar, MLC Anil Parab, MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Abdul Sattar are also likely to get a Cabinet berth.

From the Congress’ side, Ashok Chavan, K C Padvi, Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kadar, Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Sheikh will take oath as Cabinet ministers, sources told PTI. Besides, Satej Patil and Vishwajit Kadam of the Congress will be sworn in as ministers of state, they added.

According to Saamana, portfolio allocation to the new ministers will also happen on Monday after the swearing-in ceremony.

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers.