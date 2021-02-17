Maharashtra Cabinet approves caravan parks to boost tourism

Mumbai

17 February 2021 23:53 IST

Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday gave clearance for a caravan tourism policy under which special caravan parks will be developed and use of such vehicles regulated.

As per the policy, private or government land can be used by the owner or a developer for such caravan parks. Special water, power and road connection will be provided for these parks including a tourist help-desk. The park owner/developer will be responsible for the safety of tourists. Such parks can be developed at the lands available with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) hotels, or open spaces with agriculture, and tourism centres, among others. Local civic bodies have been authorised to provide the necessary permissions for the same.

The caravans will be registered with the transport commissioner. Both the vehicle and the park will also have to be registered with the tourism directorate. According to the policy, different types of single axle conventional caravans, twin axle caravans, tent trailers, folding caravans, and camper trailer will be able to access the parks. These caravans have built-in kitchen, toilet, and furniture like sofa, table and beds.

“The decision has been taken under the Tourism Policy-2016. All concessions granted under the policy of concessions in stamp duty, State GST reimbursement, concession in power tariff are part of it.

The tourism directorate will extend training of marketing, sanitation and management to the professionals interested to be part of the project,” said an official from the tourism department. He said that the government is promoting caravan tourism against the backdrop of COVID-19 spread as it has been observed that people now prefer private vehicles for travelling.