Maharashtra cabinet approves allotment of part of Deonar dumping yard to Dharavi redevelopment project

As part of the cabinet desicsions taken today (October 14, 2024), the Maharashtra cabinet approved the allotment of over 1,24.3 acres of Deonar dumping yard land to the Dharavi redevelopment project.

“The land has been approved for the “Government Decision for Construction of Free / Affordable Houses on Rent to Eligible / Ineligible Residents of Dharavi by Special Purpose Company of Slum Rehabilitation Authority under Dharavi Redevelopment Project.” The said land parcel will be given at the possession rate of 25% of the prevalent market rate.

As per the government decision, the land allotment will be subject to the following conditions — “In order to determine the area freely for allotment, the Collector of Mumbai Suburban should measure the said land/income at the government expense and determine the area accordingly and pass the land approval order by collecting the possession amount of that area. Before handing over the possession of the land, an amount equal to 25% of the prevailing market value of the land (as on the date of the Government Memorandum) should be recovered as per the provisions of Government Decision. Enumeration of ineligible slum dwellers in the said project. After demanding possession of necessary land, possession of land should be given in phases.

“The said orders shall be subject to future court matters and decisions in respect of the said land. In accordance with the non-agricultural use of the said land, the concerned allottees should obtain the necessary permissions as per the rules. The purpose for which the said land has been granted. The land should be used for the same purpose. No other use shall be permitted without the prior permission of the Government. The said land cannot be sold / transferred or leased out without prior permission of the Government.”

Just four days ago, the Maharashtra government had allotted 140 acres of land at Madh for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Before that, it had allotted 255 acres of salt pan land for the project.

