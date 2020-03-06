Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Highlights

06 March 2020 11:14 IST

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presents the first budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar started presenting the maiden budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Legislative Assembly on Friday by saying that the national economic slowdown has affected the State as well.

He said that the total debt on the State as of now is ₹4,33,901 crore.

Here are the highlights of the presentation:

11.30 am

₹5,000 crore set aside for health

The Finance Minister said that the proposed amount for total health outlay is ₹5,000 crore. Around ₹2,500 crore has been set aside for medical education. This includes construction of new hospitals, revamp of existing hospitals, medical colleges, and purchase of ambulances, he said.

"A new policy will be brought for palliative care. All stakeholders will be included in this policy formation," he said.

11.20 am

170-km ring road for Pune, metro to be expanded

On the infrastructural front, a 170-km ring road has been proposed at Pune. "We will start land acquisition and complete it in four years. Maharashtra will only pay for land acquisition whereas the construction cost will be borne by Centre," said Mr. Pawar.

He said that all roads leading up to major markets in every city in Maharashtra will be revamped, and an amount of ₹1,000 crore has been proposed for this.

Two new Metro lines in Pune and expansion of existing proposed Metro lines have also been proposed, and for this, more more funds have been set aside for Pune Metro than previous years, he said.

11.10 am

Crop loan waiver schemes

The Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme in 2020-21 received total allocation of ₹22,000 crore, of which total waiver worth ₹9,000 crore has been disbursed, said Mr. Pawar. "I am proposing two more schemes for farmers," he said.

He adds that the Chief Minister's Water Conservation Scheme is being introduced, and ₹2000 crore has been allocated to Water and Soil Conservation department for this.

"In the next five years, 5,000 solar agricultural pumps will be set up to provide electricity to farmers at night. ₹670 crore has been set aside for it," says Mr. Pawar.