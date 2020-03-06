Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Highlights

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar started presenting the maiden budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Legislative Assembly on Friday by saying that the national economic slowdown has affected the State as well.

He said that the total debt on the State as of now is ₹4,33,901 crore.

Here are the highlights of the presentation:

11.20 am

170-km ring road for Pune

On the infrastructural front, a 170-km ring road has been proposed at Pune. "We will start land acquisition and complete it in four years. Maharashtra will only pay for land acquisition whereas the construction cost will be borne by Centre," said Mr. Pawar.

11.10 am

Crop loan waiver schemes

The Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme in 2020-21 received total allocation of ₹22,000 crore, of which total waiver worth ₹9,000 crore has been disbursed, said Mr. Pawar. "I am proposing two more schemes for farmers," he said.

He adds that the Chief Minister's Water Conservation Scheme is being introduced, and ₹2000 crore has been allocated to Water and Soil Conservation department for this.

"In the next five years, 5,000 solar agricultural pumps will be set up to provide electricity to farmers at night. ₹670 crore has been set aside for it," says Mr. Pawar.