Maharashtra Board exams to proceed on schedule

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad dispels rumours of cancellations amid COVID-19 case surge in State

Quelling speculation that the Maharashtra State Board Examinations for Classes X and XII could be cancelled owing to rising COVID-19 cases, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday clarified that they would proceed as per the previously declared schedule.

“While the health of students is our primary concern, we also want to make sure that their academic year does not go waste,” said Ms. Gaikwad, speaking in Mumbai.

The Minister further said that authorities had been directed to ensure proper hygiene and sanitisation measures in schools where COVID-19 cases had come to light.

The Class X and XII board exams (known as SSC and HSC respectively) will be held offline. Earlier, the State Board had announced that the Class XII examination would be held from April 23 to May 21 and the Class X examination from April 29 to May 20.

Stating that the Education Department was in talks with a number of experts, Ms. Gaikwad said that the Board had worked in August last year to reduce the syllabus.

“In November last year, the Board had already decided on the modalities of the new paper pattern and how to assess them…we will also be taking a decision soon regarding Class VIII and IX exams,” she said, noting that it was vital for students to continue their education and keep learning in spite of the pandemic situation.

The timetable for the SSC and HSC exams were announced last month in all the nine Divisional Boards — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and the Konkan.

Before finalising the timetable, suggestions had been invited from educational organisations, teachers, parents, students and educators.

The schedule of the practical and oral examinations will be communicated to the schools or junior colleges separately by the Board before the written papers.