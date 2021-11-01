Mumbai

Maharashtra BJP chief slams Nawab Malik

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday asked NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik to stop issuing threats about an "expose" during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.

Mr. Malik has raised a slew of allegations against NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and had accused him of playing in the hands of the BJP.

He had also called the raid conducted by the NCB on a cruise liner in Mumbai, in which drugs were allegedly recovered, earlier this month as fake.

"Malik can say whatever he wants to. Who has stopped you? He should stop giving threats," Mr. Patil told reporters.

At a function held in Vikramgad, the families of 26 BJP activists who lost their lives due to COVID-19 were given financial assistance.


