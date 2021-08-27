Maharashtra awards work orders to 24 startups

MUMBAI

27 August 2021 22:56 IST

State govt. to provide access to machinery and mentoring up to 12 months

Maharashtra has awarded work orders of up to ₹15 lakh each to 24 startups from across India as part of the State’s agenda to create a robust startup ecosystem. The government will provide them access to machinery and mentoring from institutional partners for up to 12 months.

The startups selected this year, including 12 from Maharashtra, deal with the fields of education, skilling, governance, agriculture, healthcare, smart infrastructure and mobility and sustainability.

The startups were selected through a contest by the State Innovation Society under the Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship as part of the 4th Maharashtra Startup Week 2021. Over the past three editions, 72 startups have benefited from the scheme.

For this edition, 1,846 applications were received from 27 States and Union Territories and the highest number came from Maharashtra. Of these, 100 were shortlisted and they pitched their ideas to a panel of investors, experts, senior government officers and cabinet ministers. The 24 finalists were selected at an event held in Mumbai.

Manisha Varma, Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Department, said,” Our basic objective is to create an ecosystem for startups from across the country to grow. We are committing our initial support so that they can scale up in a big way in the future.”