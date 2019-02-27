Maharashtra Assembly lauds armed forces for air strikes in Pakistan

The Assembly on Tuesday congratulated the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early on Tuesday in a major “pre-emptive” action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in India.

In the Assembly, a resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded the Indian Air Force for its bravery. It was passed unanimously.

Mr. Fadnavis said, “We feel proud of our armed forces which did not allow the martyrdom of our jawans to go in vain. We proved our might.” Alluding to possible retaliation by Pakistan, the Chief Minister said, “Mumbai is always on high alert and citizens need not panic.”

The Legislative Council also unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the armed forces on the air strikes. The motion was moved by House leader Chandrakant Patil of the BJP, who said not only India but the whole world was moved by the scale of the terrorist attack in Pulwama. “The entire world wanted revenge,” Mr. Patil said.

Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise hailed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war which led to the formation of Bangladesh. Gandhi was firm on her decision to “liberate” Bangladesh despite the U.S. warning of action against such a move, he said. “Similarly, India should help separate Balochistan from Pakistan,” he said. Referring to Gandhi as the Iron Lady, the MLC said such “iron steps” need to be taken.

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde said, “Killing of around 300 terrorists and destruction of the launch pads of JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT is only a trailer, and the whole picture will be released when Indian forces decide to do so.”

Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe hoped democracies across the world will support the air strike. “Our fight against terrorism will continue,” she said.