Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BVA accuses BJP’s Vinod Tawde of cash distribution to party workers

With just a day left for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, a controversy erupted in the State’s political circles as the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde of distributing cash to party workers at a hotel near Mumbai.

The allegations surfaced after BVA workers released a video claiming that Mr. Tawde was distributing money from a bag at a star hotel in Manvel Pada, Virar. BVA leader Hitendra Thakur alleged that Mr. Tawde was carrying ₹5 crore to ‘distribute it to the voters.’ He said, “I had prior information that Tawde was bringing ₹5 crore. That’s why I asked my workers to keep an eye.”

BVA workers reportedly confronted Mr. Tawde at the hotel. Soon, a significant number of BJP and BVA supporters gathered at the venue, creating a tense atmosphere, following a verbal confrontation.

“Vinod Tawde should be ashamed. He even called me 25 times, asking to let him go. But we demand a legal action. If action is not taken by 6 A.M. tomorrow, we will not release him,” Mr. Thakur told media.

According to reports, the BVA workers entered the hotel room where Mr. Tawde and BJP leader Rajan Naik were holding a meeting. They seized a diary allegedly containing records of ₹5 crore. “We found evidence in the diary, and this confirms our suspicion,” they said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tawde reportedly denied the allegations, asserting that he was merely attending a meeting.

The Hindu Correspondent was not able to reach the BJP leader over phone for a quote.

Nana Patole calls for EC action

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has called for stringent action by the Election Commission against Mr. Tawde. He accused the BJP of corruption and using official machinery to influence voters, urging the Election Commission to act impartially and not succumb to any political pressure.

“A serious incident unfolded at the Vivanta Hotel in Virar, where BJP’s Vinod Tawde was allegedly caught distributing cash. Reports suggest the amount in question is ₹5 crore, with the news also covered by various media outlets. This is a grave violation, and the Election Commission must ensure that no attempts are made to suppress this case. Transparent and strict action must be taken to uphold the rule of law,” Mr. Patole said.

Mr. Patole further alleged that the BJP, fearing defeat in the Assembly elections, is resorting to unethical practices to win votes. “The BJP-Shinde government, aware of its impending defeat, is now trying to buy votes with money earned through corruption. This exposes the true face of the BJP. The Election Commission must take stringent action against both the BJP and Tawde for this blatant violation,” he said.

