Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BVA accuses BJP’s Vinod Tawde of cash distribution to party workers

With just a day left for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, a controversy erupted in the State’s political circles as the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde of distributing cash to party workers at a hotel near Mumbai.

Also Read | Maharashtra election: QR codes introduced in Thane to help voters with polling booths

The allegations surfaced after BVA workers released a video claiming that Mr. Tawde was distributing money from a bag at a star hotel in Manvel Pada, Virar. BVA leader Hitendra Thakur alleged that Mr. Tawde was carrying ₹5 crore to ‘distribute it to the voters.’ He said, “I had prior information that Tawde was bringing ₹5 crore. That’s why I asked my workers to keep an eye.”

BVA workers reportedly confronted Mr. Tawde at the hotel. Soon, a significant number of BJP and BVA supporters gathered at the venue, creating a tense atmosphere, following a verbal confrontation.

Also Read | Maharashtra 2024 elections: Rural Vidarbha’s poorer districts may shape poll outcome

“Vinod Tawde should be ashamed. He even called me 25 times, asking to let him go. But we demand a legal action. If action is not taken by 6 A.M. tomorrow, we will not release him,” Mr. Thakur told media.

According to reports, the BVA workers entered the hotel room where Mr. Tawde and BJP leader Rajan Naik were holding a meeting. They seized a diary allegedly containing records of ₹5 crore. “We found evidence in the diary, and this confirms our suspicion,” they said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tawde reportedly denied the allegations, asserting that he was merely attending a meeting.

The Hindu Correspondent was not able to reach the BJP leader over phone for a quote.