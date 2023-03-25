ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly condemns BBC over its documentary on Gujarat riots

March 25, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Mumbai

The House passed the resolution by a voice vote. The Opposition was not present in the House when the resolution was taken up

PTI

File image of Vidhan Bhavan building in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 25 condemned the British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC) for its documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying it had tried to malign the country’s judiciary and create a religious divide.

A resolution on this was moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Atul Bhatkhalkar and was put to vote by Speaker Rahul Narvekar. The resolution condemned the U.K. broadcaster for the documentary, saying it had tried to create a religious divide and malign India’s judiciary.

The House passed the resolution by a voice vote. The Opposition was not present in the House when the resolution was taken up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition members had staged a walkout alleging delay in the Speaker’s decision on taking action against those who had slapped a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with footwear on the legislature premises.

BBC recently sparked controversy and protests in India after it aired a two-part series titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, claiming it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister of the State.

India dismissed it as a “propaganda piece” and said it is designed to push a particular “discredited narrative” and that the continuing colonial mindset is “blatantly visible” in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US