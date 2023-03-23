HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly: BJP, Shiv Sena members target Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remarks

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi

March 23, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

PTI
Mumbai Members of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Assembly, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, and sought the Speaker’s permission to move a resolution against him.

Mumbai Members of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Assembly, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, and sought the Speaker’s permission to move a resolution against him. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Members of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Assembly, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, and sought the Speaker’s permission to move a resolution against him.

Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik raised the issue saying Mr. Gandhi has repeatedly “insulted” Savarkar, while his party colleague Sanjay Shirsat sought the permission of the chair to move a resolution against the Congress MP.

“Who has given him the right to insult freedom fighters? We want your permission to move a resolution against Rahul Gandhi,” Mr. Shirsat said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi.

When Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat demanded that he be allowed to speak, Mr. Shelar asked if Mr. Thorat would apologise.

Treasury benches’ members then walked to the well and shouted, “ Rahul Gandhi hai hai. Gali gali mai shor hai, Rahul Gandhi chor hai.” This led to the House being adjourned twice— first for 10 minutes, then for half an hour.

Amid the din, Mr. Thorat demanded that he be allowed to speak, while legislators Varsha Gaikwad and Amit Deshmukh trooped to the well to counter the protesting members.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.