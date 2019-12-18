Maharashtra Assembly adjourned after uproar over CAA

The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned on December 18 after an uproar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Congress leader and former CM Ashok Chavan demanded non-implementation of the law in Maharashtra

Mr. Chavan called CAA unconstitutional, which led to the BJP objecting to the use of the word ‘unconstitutional’ saying it should be removed from proceedings as Bill has been cleared by the Parliament and court has not stayed it yet.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said that the law is against the poor in this country and no one can stop another person from criticising it. The BJP went on to create a ruckus inside the Assembly with sloganeering, after which Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the House for 10 minutes.