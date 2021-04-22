Maharashtra again registers over 67,000 new cases

Record 62,298 recoveries reported; active cases near 7 lakh; 7,367 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported yet another huge surge of 67,013 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing its active case tally to 6,99,858. Nevertheless, the State reported its highest single-day recoveries, with 62,298 patients being discharged to take the tally of recoveries to 33,30,747 and the recovery rate to 81.34%.

A consecutive spike of 568 deaths (of which 309 occurred in the last 48 hours) pushed the toll to 62,479. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.53%. The case tally has reached 40,94,840.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “Of 2,48,95,986 laboratory samples tested so far, 40,94,840 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.45%) have returned positive, with over 2.71 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.”

Pune district reported over 10,800 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,66,583. As per State Health Department figures, eight deaths were reported as the death toll rose to 8,898. As per district authorities, while the active case tally has dipped to 1.02 lakh, the total death toll has crossed 11,800, with more than 100 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai reported 7,367 new cases, taking its tally to 6,09,080, of whom 82,616 are active; 75 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,583.

Raigad district reported 29 deaths and 997 cases to take its total toll to 1,888 and total cases to 1,09,229, of whom 13,928 are active. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a record 8,000 cases as its tally reached 3,61,497, of whom 80,924 are active. A spike of 73 deaths pushed the death toll to 4,647. Yavatmal district reported 37 deaths and 1,685 cases, taking its total death toll to 667 and its tally to 39,381, of whom 7,513 are active.

Satara in western Maharashtra saw 1,769 cases and 17 deaths as its tally rose to 87,770, of whom 14,316 are active, while the toll climbed to 2,069. Osmanabad in Marathwada recorded 739 new cases to take its total tally to 33,132, of whom 6,640 were active; 24 deaths took the toll to 775.

Nanded saw 47 deaths and 1,100 new cases, taking its cumulative toll to 1,319 and case tally to 74,075, of whom 12,585 are active. Ahmednagar reported 30 deaths and more than 3,000 cases as its toll rose to 1,679 and the tally to 1,45,671, of whom 22,023 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 5,600 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,69,042, of whom 46,706 are active, while 31 deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,732.

A total of 39,71,917 people across the State are in home quarantine and 29,014 are in institutional quarantine facilities.