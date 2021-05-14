Maharashtra again registers over 50,000 recoveries; 695 deaths

Pune

14 May 2021 23:28 IST

39,923 new cases; active cases dip below 5.20 lakh; spike of 6,000 cases in Pune

In its lowest single-day case surge in nearly a fortnight, Maharashtra reported 39,923 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to 53,249 recoveries as the State’s active case tally dipped to 5,19,254.

The fatality surge continued to remain high, with as many as 695 deaths, of which 311 occurred over the last 48 hours, pushing the total death toll to 79,552. As per the State Health Department, 142 of these deaths occurred during the last week and the remaining 242 from an earlier period.

The total cases reached 53,09,215, while cumulative recoveries rose to 47,07,980 with the recovery rate rising to 88.68%. “Of 3,06,02,140 laboratory samples tested thus far, 53,09,215 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 17.35%) have returned positive, with over 2.49 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 1.5%.

Pune added more than 6,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,63,093. As per State Health Department figures, 30 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 10,262. As per district authorities, the active case tally has reached 89,000 while the total death toll has crossed 15,000.

1,660 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,660 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,84,845, while the active cases have declined to 35,843. With 62 fatalities the death toll rose to 14,102.

Nagpur district reported more than 2,000 cases as its total case tally reached 4,76,157, of whom 40,496 are active. A total of 74 deaths pushed the toll to 5,906.

Solapur reported a high fatality spike of 72 deaths and more than 2,100 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,172 and the total cases reached 1,35,641, of whom 21,232 are active. Ahmednagar reported 14 deaths, more than 3,000 cases, taking its total death toll to 2,390 and its total cases to 2,18,160, of whom 21,232 are active.

Beed in Marathwada reported 37 deaths and 1,102 new cases, taking its total cases to 73,495, of whom 18,806 are active, while its total death toll has risen to 1,337. Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 2,500 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,60,573, of whom 28,862 are active, while 35 deaths pushed its total death toll to 3,946.