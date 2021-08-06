Maharashtra adds over 5,500 cases, 5,800 recoveries

Pune

06 August 2021 23:59 IST

Spike of 187 deaths takes State’s cumulative toll to 1,33,717

Maharashtra on Friday saw 5,859 patients being discharged as against a surge of 5,539 COVID-19 cases. The State’s active case tally has marginally dipped to 74,483.

A total of 187 deaths took the State’s cumulative death toll to 1,33,717. The case fatality rate stands at 2.1%. The total case tally has reached 63,41,759, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 61,30,137, with the recovery rate standing at 96.66%.

“Of a total of 4,91,72,531 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,41,759 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.9%) have returned positive, with over 2.10 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported 978 new cases, taking its case tally to 10,95,221, while 12 deaths pushed the toll to 18,383. As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined to a little over 8,900.

Mumbai reported 307 new cases and to take its total case tally to 7,36,860, while the active count has marginally risen to 5,147. Eight deaths took the city’s toll to 15,937.

Ahmednagar reported 650 cases and 11 deaths, taking its total cases to 2,91,198, of whom 6,026 are active. Its cumulative death toll has risen to 6,254.

Kolhapur reported more than 500 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,97,352. The active cases fell incrementally to 5,115. Only a couple of deaths were reported, taking the cumulative toll to 5,570.

Satara reported 541 new cases and 23 deaths to take the total cases to 2,22,751, of whom 7,783 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,386.

Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 650 new cases and 14 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,88,971, with the active cases falling to 7,637, while its total death toll reached 5,150.