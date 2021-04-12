Maharashtra adds over 51,500 fresh cases, 52,000 recoveries

Pune

12 April 2021 23:18 IST

State to see muted Gudi Padwa celebrations today; processions, bike rallies banned

For the first time in more than 45 days, Maharashtra’s recoveries outweighed its case surge, with the State reporting 51,751 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as opposed to a robust 52,312 recoveries.

The State’s active case tally has dipped marginally to 5,64,746. As many as 258 deaths (169 of which were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period), pushed the total death toll to 58,245.

The State’s recovery marginally rose to 81.94%. While the total case tally has now reached 34,58,996, the cumulative recoveries stand at 28,34,473. “Of 2,23,22,393 laboratory samples tested thus far, 34,58,996 (with the average case positivity rising to 15.49%) have returned positive, with over 2.08 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.68%.

In a bid to break the virus chain, the State will see muted Gudi Padwa (the Maharashtrian New Year) celebrations on Tuesday, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government prohibiting a gathering of more than five people in public places between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. across the State while banning processions and motorbike rallies.

Spikes in Pune, Mumbai

Pune district reported over 9,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,61,407. As per State Health Department figures, six deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 8,532. As per district authorities, however, 86 fatalities were reported. The district’s active cases stood over 99,000 cases, while the death toll reached 10,796.

Mumbai reported 6,893 new cases, taking its total case tally to 5,27,391, of whom 89,125 are active. A total of 43 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,066.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 1,527 cases to takes its tally to 1,03,384. No deaths, however, were reported for the second consecutive day.

Satara in western Maharashtra reported 991 cases and 10 deaths, taking its tally to 74,108, of whom 7,837 are active, while the total death toll climbed to 1,949.

Nagpur reported over 5,700 cases as its tally reached 2,89,992, of whom 59,756 are active. As per State Health Department figures, the district reported 13 deaths, taking its toll to 4,331. Aurangabad reported more than 1,000 new cases to take its tally to 99,867, of whom 15,542 were active. Six deaths took the total death toll to 1,499.

Ahmednagar reported a huge surge of more than 1,900 cases and 15 deaths as its total case tally climbed to 1,16,457 of whom 13,107 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,306.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a huge surge of more than 3,200 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,23,692 of whom 37,760 are active while 24 deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,465.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 32,75,224 people across the State were in home quarantine and 29,399 were in institutional quarantine facilities.