Maharashtra adds over 17,000 cases

Pune

14 September 2020 23:17 IST

State tally crosses 10.77 lakh; 363 more deaths recorded

Maharashtra reported 17,066 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total case tally to 10,77,374.

A total of 363 more deaths — of which 257 were new, while 106 were from an earlier period — pushed the total death toll to 29,894. Of these, 185 fatalities are from the last 48 hours, while 65 occurred last week. The remaining 113 occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities. The State’s recovery rate stands at 70.16%, while its case fatality rate has reduced to 2.77%.

Mumbai recorded 2,269 cases to take its total tally to 1,72,010, of which 31,123 are active. With 31 deaths, the city’s toll has risen to 8,181.

Advertising

Advertising

Pune reported more than 2,500 cases, pushing its tally to 2,35,419. The district also reported 25 deaths to take its toll to 4,838. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases has exceeded 41,400. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported over 800 new cases as its tally crossed the 56,000 mark, while seven more deaths saw its toll touch 1,676. The Mira-Bhayander civic body reported 22 deaths and 244 cases to take its total toll to 493 and its tally to 15,938.

Nagpur reported 1,168 cases, taking its case load to 52,053, of which 20,826 are active. Two more deaths pushed its toll to 1,358. Kolhapur reported 36 deaths as its toll rose to 968. With 399 new cases, its tally has reached 33,214, of which 9,239 are active. Sangli reported 595 cases to take its case load to 25,659, of which 10,180 are active. With 31 more deaths, the district’s toll has risen to 771.

Satara reported 542 new cases to take its total case tally to 24,863, of which 8,641 are active, while four new deaths took its cumulative death toll to 600. Ahmednagar reported over 1,000 new cases as its tally rose to 30,113, of which 7,352 are active. With 11 more deaths, the toll has climbed to 446.

Nashik reported 962 fresh cases as its tally reached 55,594, of which 12,437 are active. With two deaths, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,061. Jalgaon reported 975 new cases and 12 deaths. The district’s case load has risen to 38,096, of which 10,239 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,035.

Fewer samples tested

The State has been reporting daily spikes of over 20,000 cases for the last six days. Monday’s relatively low surge has to be seen in the context of lower samples — 68,000 as opposed to the daily 90,000 tested each day in the past week — being tested in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the State have now risen to 2,91,356 and total recoveries have surged to 7,55,850, with 15,789 patients being discharged on Monday.

“Of a total of 53,21,116 laboratory samples tested so far, 10,77,374 (20.2%) have returned positive. Nearly 68,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

A total of 17,12,160 people across the State are in home quarantine and 37,198 are in institutional quarantine.