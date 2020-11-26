Maharashtra adds more than 6,000 new cases

COVID-19 case tally breaches 18 lakh mark

COVID-19 cases continued to outweigh recoveries with Maharashtra reporting 6,406 fresh cases on Thursday as opposed to just 4,815 recoveries.

The total case tally has now breached the 18 lakh-mark to stand at 18,02,365. The number of active cases has now surged to 85,963.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 16,68,538, with the State’s recovery rate decreasing to 92.57%. As many as 65 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 46,813. “Of a total 1,05,47,333 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,02,365 (case positivity rate of 17.09%) have returned positive with over 91,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.6%.

Pune district reported 978 new cases to take its case tally to 3,49,792, while nine deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,313. As per district administration figures, the active case figure has risen further to 10,310, while its recovery rate incrementally dipped to 94.51%.

Mumbai reported 1,147 new cases to take its case tally to 2,79,744, of which 14,185 are active. With 15 more fatalities, the city's toll has risen to 10,740.

Nagpur district reported 370 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,12,350, of which just 3,839 are active. Six deaths took the total death toll to 2,935.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported six deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,626. A heightened spike of 257 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 51,865, of which 2,149 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported 65 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,455, of which just 968 are active. Its toll stands at 1,714.

Kolhapur district saw another low surge of just 23 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 48,439. The district’s active case tally has now come down to 207, while its total death toll remains at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 400 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 103,691, of which 1,930 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,684.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 47 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 54,813, of which only 1,117 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,383.

A total of 5,28,690 people across the State are in home quarantine and 6,634 are in institutional quarantine facilities.