Maharashtra adds 6,417 new cases, 137 fatalities

25 October 2020 04:25 IST

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 16,38,961 with 6,417 new cases, a State health official said. The State also reported 137 deaths, taking the toll to 43,152, he said.

A total of 10,004 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,55,107. With this, the number of active patients in the State stands at 1,40,194.

Mumbai city reported 1,257 positive cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,50,059, while its death toll rose to 10,059 of which 50 were reported on Saturday.

The State has so far conducted 85,48,036 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 2,457 new cases, raising its total count to 5,69,156. As many as 17,657 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,17,997 and deaths at 9,383, the official said.

Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stood at 2,19,327 and the death toll at 4,176.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,07,119 cases and 3,603 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 61,248 and the death count at 1,539.

Latur division has reported 67,377 cases until now and 1,998 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 51,257 cases while 1,219 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,43,406 infections and 3,434 fatalities, the official said. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases: 16,38,961, new cases: 6,417, death toll: 43,152, discharged: 14,55,107, active cases: 1,40,194, people tested so far: 85,48,036.