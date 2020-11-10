Maharashtra adds 3,277 new COVID-19 cases

Pune

10 November 2020 00:44 IST

Technical glitches result in lack of information on recoveries, fatalities in districts

While Maharashtra reported 3,277 recoveries on Monday, State health authorities said information regarding recoveries and fatalities in districts (except Mumbai city) was not forthcoming owing to technical problems with the Central COVID-19 portal.

As per the daily medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the temporary closure of the portal — https://covid19.nhp.gov.in/ — resulted in the non-availability of information regarding recoveries and fatalities.

599 cases in Mumbai

While the total case tally in the State stands at 17,23,135, Mumbai reported 599 cases to take its tally to 2,64,144. With 20 more fatalities, the city’s toll rose to 10,465.

Advertising

Advertising

Authorities said 65 deaths from an earlier period were reconciled and the State’s death toll stands at 45,325.

“Of the 94,82,940 laboratory samples tested so far, 17,23,135 (18.17%) have returned positive with 42,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. Due to technical issues, daily deaths have been reported for only Mumbai city and have been taken manually,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.63%.

As per figures given by the Pune district administration, the district reported more than 500 new cases as its tally exceeded 3.39 lakh. The district’s recovery rate is now 94.28%, with its active cases dropping to 10,792.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 10,38,500 people across the State are in home quarantine and 7,586 are in institutional quarantine facilities.