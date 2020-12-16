Mahape-based mask manufacturing firm booked for cheating

Navi Mumbai

16 December 2020 01:09 IST

It allegedly did not refund money to Spain company after ban on mask export

The Turbhe MIDC police have booked a Mahape-based mask manufacturing company for allegedly cheating a Spain-based company of ₹6.80 crore.

According to the police, Flagship Biotech International Private Limited in Mahape MIDC had in November 2019 contacted Iran-based company Arikeh Tejarat Vista Co for exporting three-ply surgical masks.

Advertising

Advertising

Hasan Zade from the Iran firm told Amit Date, business development in-charge of the Mahape company, that they were associated with Spain-based firm Mana Pharma SL. Mr. Zade further said that Mr. Date should contact Mana Pharma SL from whom they would purchase the mask.

Jesuvin Cherian of Flagship Biotech International Private Limited then got in touch with Mana Pharma SL and struck a deal of despatching 50 lakh three-ply surgical masks which the Iran government needed. On March 3, 2020, the Mahape firm sent an invoice of 8 lakh euros.

As per the deal, after the full payment was received, within 10 days, 15 lakh masks would be exported, another 15 lakh would be sent in the next 10 days, and in the next 10 days, rest 20 lakh masks would be despatched.

But after the money was paid, the Mahape company increased the amount to 9 lakh euros citing that due to the pandemic, the raw material charges had shot up. Considering the dire need of the masks, the Spain company paid the excess amount as well, confirmed a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station.

Meanwhile, after the Indian government banned the export of masks on March 19, the Spain company tried to get in touch with the Mahape firm, which replied on March 26 via email attaching a packing list that showed that it had 43.47 lakh masks ready as of March 13.

Further, the Mahape firm mentioned that it would not be able to send the masks as there was a ban on their export. The Spain firm then asked it to cancel the deal and refund the money which the Mahape company did not do.

“The Indian representatives of the Spain-based firm filed a complaint with us for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The case has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, unit I. Till now, no arrests have been made,” senior police inspector Rajendra Avhad from Turbhe MIDC police station said.