Mahad building survivors stare at uncertain future

Residents looking for their belongings at the building collapse site in Mahad.

Navi Mumbai

28 August 2020 02:23 IST

Decision on compensation soon, says minister; agitation planned at collapse site

With nothing more than the clothes they are wearing, 87 residents of the Tarique Garden building in Mahad are still figuring out from where they can start their lives again.

While they are hopeful that the Maharashtra government will extend a helping hand, they are yet to hear from authorities. “We had approached the local MLA when he visited us at the collapse site and requested him that the survivors needed help. He had assured full support but we are yet to hear from him,” said Avesh Yakub Chichkar, a resident of fifth floor in B wing of the building.

The five-storey building collapsed on Monday evening, killing 16 people and leaving nine injured.

State Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar told The Hindu that at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the issue of compensation for the survivors was discussed with Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray. “The CM was positive about it and a decision is expected within a few days.” He also said that at the meeting, it was decided to give a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

The minister further said that this particular building was legal. “It was constructed with all the permissions needed and was not an illegal one. Hence, compensation for the survivors is being considered.”

Basheer Chichkar, a Shiv Sena leader from Mahad, said, “All the earnings of the residents were invested in their flats. Those who were tenants too had spent a considerable amount of money to purchase goods and furniture. Now they are left with nothing. It’s the need of the hour to do something for the survivors.”

Meanwhile, the tenants and flat owners who have survived the collapse held a meeting on Thursday afternoon and decided to hold a protest at the same place where the building stood. “First thing we want is punishment for the wrong doers because of whom we are in this situation. Also, we want the government to hear us out,” Avesh Chichkar, who had been staying in a rented flat since 2016 with his parents and two brothers, said.

The building had completed its construction in 2013 after which people started coming to stay.

Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhary has made temporary staying arrangements for the survivors at Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Bhavan in Mahesh. “We have provided two big halls but most of them are still staying with their friends and relatives. Some of them have said that they will start shifting to the bhavan on Thursday evening,” Ms. Choudhary said.