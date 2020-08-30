Mahad building collapse: one more held

Navi Mumbai

30 August 2020 23:43 IST

Yunus Abdul Razak Shaikh partnered with developer to sell 40% of flats

The Mahad police on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the building collapse on August 24, which killed 16 people and injured nine others.

Yunus Abdul Razak Shaikh had partnered with the developer, Farook Mahmoodmiya Kazi, and sold 40% of the flats at the five-storey Tarique Garden.

After the flats were sold, Mr. Shaikh made a fake receipt book in the name of a society that was yet to be formed. “The society’s name was decided, but not formed. He made a receipt in that name to receive the maintenance charges from the owners,” the Raigad police spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

Sections added to FIR

Mr. Shaikh was not named in the FIR. “Initially, there were five accused in the case, of whom one was already arrested. Now the number of accused is six. With the arrest of Mr. Shaikh, two more sections — 420 (cheating) and 471 (using forged document fraudulently as genuine) — of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were added to the FIR,” the official said.

Mr. Shaikh was arrested from his house at Kharkand Mohalla in Mahad. Since he has a hip fracture, he was remanded in judicial custody as the police could not keep him in their custody. However, the police have kept their rights of custody in reserve and will use that when he recovers. Mr. Shaikh has been sent to Alibaug jail.

On August 25, the police had booked five people, including the builder and the RCC consultant of the building in Mahad. The five were identified as Mr. Kazi, a resident of Taloja; Gaurav Shah, an architect consultant; Bahubali Dhamane, RCC consultant; Deepak Jhinjhad, chief officer of the Mahad municipal council; and Shashikant Dighe, a junior civil supervisor with the council. They were booked for causing death by negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life under the IPC.

Mr. Dhamane was arrested on August 26, while Mr. Kazi is still absconding.