Mahad building collapse: four-year-old rescued from rubble

Navi Mumbai

25 August 2020 15:38 IST

Police book builder, RCC consultant

At least seven people have died and several others have been injured after a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra’s Raigad district collapsed on Monday evening. About 25 people are still feared trapped in the rubble.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the crash site through a green corridor at 1.10 a.m. on Tuesday. The NDRF personnel managed to rescue a four-year-old boy from the debris. However, his mother was found dead. Search is on for the boy’s two-year-old and six-year-old siblings. Among the rescued, two are critical and have been shifted to hospitals in Mumbai.

Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhary said authorities have prepared a list of all the residents of the building. She said, “After speaking to the locals, we made a list of all the people who are likely to be trapped under the debris. We have learnt that at the time of the collapse, 18 flats were unoccupied. During the first five minutes of the collapse, when the building started shaking, many residents had managed to flee.”

Ms. Choudhury said about 18 people are still missing and a list of their names is being circulated locally. If any of these residents managed to escape the crash site, they can contact the authorities, she said.

The first casualty was a man who stayed in a nearby building. “He had sustained injuries as he had stepped out of his house at the time of the collapse. He was rushed to hospital, but died of a heart attack,” Ms. Choudhary said.

The district collector said the fire brigade personnel from the MIDC area and local authorities were conducting the rescue operations with available machinery and manpower till the NDRF teams arrived.

“After the NDRF teams reached the spot, they surveyed the site with the help of sniffer dogs and hi-tech cameras. They then started the rescue operations” she said.

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare said the State government will bear the medical expenses of the injured. “I have appealed to the government that the ex-gratia provided to the families of the deceased be more than the usual amount. Also support should be extended to the survivors of the collapse.”

Meanwhile, the Mahad police have booked the builder and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) consultant of the residential complex, which houses 41 flats.