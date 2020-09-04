Mahad building collapse: absconding developer finally surrenders in court

The developer of the building in Mahad, which collapsed on August 24, surrendered before the Mangaon District and Sessions Court on Thursday.

Farooq Mamudmiya Kazi (51), who is also the main accused in the building collapse case, had applied for an anticipatory bail before the sessions court and the hearing date was on Thursday. “In order to cooperate with the police investigation, my client decided to surrender himself. Hence, on the day when his anticipatory bail was to be heard, we initiated another application which stated that he would like to surrender. The court accepted the application and he surrendered,” the advocate of Mr. Kazi said.

The spokesperson of the Raigad police confirmed that Mr. Kazi was arrested at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday and would be presented before the Mahad magistrate court for police custody. The police had been looking Mr. Kazi, a resident of Taloja, who absconded after the five-storey Tarique Garden collapsed, killing 16 people and injuring nine.

On August 30, Yunus Abdul Razak Shaikh, who had sold 40 % of the flats after an agreement with the developer, was arrested from his residence at Kharkand Mohalla in Mahad. The first arrest was made on August 26 of RCC consultant of the building Bahubali Dhamane.

On August 25, the Mahad police had booked five people. They have been identified as Mr. Kazi, Mr. Dhamane, Gaurav Shah, an architect consultant, Deepak Jhinjhad, chief officer of Mahad Municipal Council, and Shashikant Dighe, junior civil supervisor with the council. They have been charged with causing death by negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life under the Indian Penal Code.