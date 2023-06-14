Maha Vikas Aghadi will win Mumbai civic polls, says Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad

June 14, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Varsha Gaikwad (48), a four-time MLA from the country‘s biggest slum cluster, Dharavi, became the first woman president of the Mumbai Congress unit on Friday.

A prominent Dalit face of the Congress, and daughter of former Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP, late Eknath Gaikwad, a minister first in the Democratic Front government of the Congress-NCP in 2009 and later in Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019. Her appointment comes ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections with the daunting task of re-energising the party, which has lost all six Lok Sabha seats and managed to win only four Assembly seats in Mumbai. The party won only 31 of 227 corporator seats in the 2017 Mumbai civic polls.

Ms. Gaikwad is confident that together, the MVA would secure victory in the Mumbai civic polls and said people prioritised basic civic amenities over communal and divisive politics. A professor of mathematics, who has never lost the Dharavi seat since her debut in 2004 despite the party’s poor performance in the 2014 and 2019 elections, Ms. Gaikwad also raises concerns over the Dharavi Redevelopment Project’s tender having been awarded to the Adani Group, following the Hindenburg Report, and was apprehensive about the possibility of development being halted midway.

Excerpts:

How do you view your appointment as Mumbai Congress president ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls?

It is undoubtedly a challenge. With elections approaching, time is of the essence, and my priority is to connect with the party cadre and voters as soon as possible. We have a good cadre and dedicated leaders on the ground, my job is to bring them together and reinforce the party’s strength. Concurrently, we have to address the concerns of Mumbaikars, such as roads, water facilities, toilets, trains, the metro rail project, the coastal road project, and tackling traffic issues, among other pressing issues.

What lesson have you learned from the Karnataka polls, and how will they impact the BMC polls?

People prioritise basic civic amenities over communal and divisive politics. They expect issues-based politics from their leaders. Being a Mumbaikar, I am well aware of the challenges faced by my fellow citizens. One major problem that everyone encounters is traffic, which often goes unaddressed. Currently, we adjust our schedule according to the traffic situation, rather than convenience. We will develop comprehensive plans to tackle traffic problems and work toward the development of Mumbai. A recent survey indicated that Congress is currently the top choice for voters, and they see a future with us.

Will Congress fight the BMC elections as part of the MVA? And if so, will you seek an increase in the number of seats?

Yes, together we will fight and secure victory. It is too early to comment on seat sharing. It [the Shinde-BJP toppling the MVA government] did not sit well with the progressive people of Maharashtra. Definitely, there is sympathy towards the MVA.

The Congress is often accused of being a ‘divided house’. What is your strategy to unite everyone, and what initial challenges do you anticipate?

In a family, each member holds different opinions, and that is the beauty of democracy. Diverse opinions provide us with a vision. Unlike some parties, everyone is allowed to raise their voice here. Every leader understands the motto of the party, which is to empower our ‘karyakartas’. But right now, I’m racing against time, and I have to act swiftly. My primary focus is to strengthen the cadre, and I’m meeting every leader to send a clear message that we are together. There are challenges, as this position carries great responsibility. Apart from BMC, we also need to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. When the leader boosts the morale of the cadre, a positive change can be seen. After the Bharat Jodo yatra and Karnataka results, our cadre is inspired and energised. People understood that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was a better government, and they are aware of why they [ the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and BJP] came together.

What are your thoughts on the increasing communal incidents in Maharashtra, and do you think it will spread to Mumbai?

The people are not accepting the communal clashes and corruption in the State. The current situation is not what people expect. We have a culture and tradition of bringing everyone together. If an incident occurs in a particular place, it should be contained there, but it is spreading. This appears to be a pattern being implemented by certain individuals. People are understanding it. Since they are not confident of winning the elections, they are attempting to polarise. They believe it is 1995 [when the Shiv Sena came to power after the Hindu-Muslim riots in Mumbai]. However, times have changed. There is fear among the common people. Since their development face is not accepted by people, they are resorting to such methods. I hope it does not spread to Mumbai, because people from different walks of life live together there, and it won’t have much impact. We should give what is best to the next generation.

How do see the absence of women ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government?

It is very unfortunate. We have been raising this issue since day one, and now even our friends in the BJP are thanking us questioning their leaders regarding the lack of women ministers in the current Cabinet. They seem reluctant to talk about this issue.

What are your thoughts on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project?

We are not against development. But we have concerns, following the Hindenburg Report, regarding the tender being awarded to the Adani Group. We have only one place to call home and it is Dharavi. What if they halt the development midway? Where will we go? This is my only concern, which I have conveyed to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. We requested them not to assign the project to Adani Group. Their population survey appears to be wrong. There are numerous small-scale industries which will get affected. And more importantly, they should tell us about their plan of action. What steps will they take and how do they plan to rehabilitate the residents?

