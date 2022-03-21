Maha Mumbai Special Economic Zone–affected farmers to get lands back soon

Project stands cancelled and farmers want their lands returned at original price

Project stands cancelled and farmers want their lands returned at original price

The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Assembly that the ongoing hearing on returning acquired land for the now cancelled Maha Mumbai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Navi Mumbai area will be completed within three months.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai replying to a starred question said the Central government had given in–principle approval to the said SEZ on August 8, 2003. “The SEZ was not developed for more than 15 years despite giving five extensions since then. The project–affected farmers had approached the Raigad District Collector requesting return of their lands at original price,” Mr. Desai said adding that the procedure is ongoing at the Collector level.

The government had acquired 1,504 hectares in Uran, Pen and Panvel taluka for the Maha Mumbai Special Economic Zone Company. Since the project wasn’t executed, the farmers have been demanding that their lands must be returned. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar, raising the issue of the delay on hearing, asked,“Why is the government delaying the return of these lands?”

Replying to this, Mr. Desai said a hearing is under way with the Collector and necessary action will be completed as soon as possible. Mr. Shelar insisted on knowing by when this procedure will be completed. The Minister said the hearing will be completed in three months. MLA Mahesh Badli demanded that a meeting of local peoples’ representatives must also be convened in this regard.