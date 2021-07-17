Maha Metro to operate, maintain Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro project

Mumbai

17 July 2021 22:56 IST

CIDCO issues letter of acceptance; agreement to be signed soon

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro), has been appointed for operating and maintaining services on Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for a contract period of 10 years.

CIDCO has issued the letter of acceptance to Maha Metro and an agreement between the two agencies will be signed soon. In February, CIDCO entered into an agreement with Maha Metro for completing the remaining work of Line 1. The stretch from Belapur to Pendhar comprises 11 stations, a 11-km track, a depot for maintenance at Taloja, and two traction sub-stations at Panchanand and Kharghar. Installation of overhead equipment on the 11-km track has been completed.

A one-km test track has been set up at the depot and all Metro trains have been tested on the main line up to Central Park Station. Regular testing is being continued on the main line to gain the approval of the Research Design and Standards Organization, an undertaking of the Indian Railways.

Advertising

Advertising

Navi Mumbai is the third city in Maharashtra where Maha Metro is executing a Metro project. The Nagpur Metro Phase-I is partially operational, while work is progressing on the remaining stretches, which will be complete by the year-end. Construction of Pune Metro Phase-I is progressing at a fast pace. So far, 58% work has been completed. The trial run of trains has been completed in both the priority sections of the Pune Metro.

The Nashik Metro project, designed by Maha Metro, is awaiting clearance from the Union Babinet. Maha Metro managing director Dr. Brijesh Dixit has prepared the detailed project reports for Thane and Warangal Metros.