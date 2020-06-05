Mumbai

Maha CM visits cyclone-hit Raigad, announces ₹100-crore aid

A damaged house at Navadhar Baile village in Raigad district.

A damaged house at Navadhar Baile village in Raigad district.   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

“This assistance (of ₹100 crore) will be given for emergency relief. This is just the beginning. Don’t call it a package ,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 5 announced financial assistance of ₹100 crore for Raigad district, which bore the brunt of cyclone Nisarga three days ago.

Mr. Thackeray made the announcement while on a visit to Alibaug taluka of Raigad district, around 110 km from Mumbai, to take stock of the situation.

The CM said he had given orders for expeditious assessment of damage caused by the cyclone which made landfall in the coastal district on the afternoon of June 3.

High-speed winds accompanied by rains caused large-scale damage in coastal areas of the district.

“This assistance (of ₹100 crore) will be given for emergency relief. This is just the beginning. Don’t call it a package ,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said the coronavirus threat can increase because of rain. “We have to stop other rain-related ailments as well. We will not leave any one in the lurch. Restoring electricity supply, telecommunications and house repairs is our priority,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray, who arrived in Alibaug from Mumbai, was accompanied by Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh, guardian Ministers of Mumbai suburbs and city respectively.

Raigad guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare and District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary briefed the CM about the post-cyclone situation.

