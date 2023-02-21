HamberMenu
Maha citizens displeasure with EC's Sena decision will be seen in Kasba bypoll voting: Ajit Pawar

Mr. Pawar said people have the opportunity to show their displeasure at the EC by voting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

February 21, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - Pune

PTI
Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Ajit Pawar | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said people of Maharashtra have not liked the Election Commission's decision to recognise the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.

On February 17, the EC had allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and bow and arrow symbol to the Shinde faction, in the process delivering a blow to Uddhav Thackeray whose father Bal Thackeray had founded the outfit in 1966.

Campaigning for the Kasba Assembly bypoll scheduled for February 26, Mr. Pawar said people have the opportunity to show their displeasure at the EC by voting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

"The decision given by EC was not liked by the people of Maharashtra and the voters of Shiv Sena, The voters have got an opportunity to express their displeasure through this bypoll. This displeasure will be seen in the results," he said.

