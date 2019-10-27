Madrasa teacher held for beating 9-year-old

The Kalamboli police have arrested a 40-year-old madrasa teacher for allegedly beating a nine-year-old student after he was unable to recite a ‘sabab’, which was taught in class.

The accused, who has been identified as Sajid Ali Hafizi, was arrested on October 24, a day after the father of the student filed a complaint with the Kalamboli police under the Juvenile Justice Act. The boy has been studying and staying at the madrasa located at Sector 14 in Kalamboli for the past two years.

On October 16, the boy called his father and told him that Mr. Hafizi beat him with a plastic pipe. The father then took his child away from the madrasa. He informed the trustee of the madrasa about the incident and he assured the father that the teacher would be transferred. The boy rejoined the madrasa on October 22 and found that Mr. Hafizi continued to teach there. Senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad said, “We arrested him as per the complaint of the father. He has been sent to magistrate custody.”