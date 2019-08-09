Madhya Pradesh Bhavan opens doors to officials, citizens in Vashi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday inaugurated the new Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, Madhyalok, in Vashi.

Apart from fulfilling the residential requirements of officers and ministers, Madhyalok will offer trade, tourism and medical facilities.

“We need to increase economic activities for the growth of citizens so that Madhya Pradesh emerges as a developed State. The future of the nation and State is secured with the future of the youth. The younger generation is faced with numerous challenges. We must face those challenges head-on and search for newer avenues of youth employment,” said Mr. Nath. “Our aim is that in the near future, it will become necessary for Maharashtra and other States to open their bhavans in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Resident commissioner I.C.P. Keshari said the Madhya Pradesh government had constructed Madhyalok to cater to the lodging needs of members of the bureaucracy, State Cabinet and those coming from the State for medical treatment.

Madhyalok is built at an estimated cost of ₹88.264 crore, and is spread over 3817.20 square metre. It consists of two VVIP suites, three VIP suites, six deluxe rooms, 18 standard rooms, two dormitories, a resident commissioner’s room and office space. It also has an auditorium, a meeting hall and a conference hall.