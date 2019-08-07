Madh Island fishermen spot decomposed body

The decomposed body of a woman washed ashore at Madh Island on Tuesday morning. The Malwani police are working on identifying her.

According to the police, the body, which was wrapped in plastic, was spotted by local fishermen, who informed the police. The body was taken to Bhagwati Hospital in Kandivali for a post-mortem examination.

Female in mid-30s

“The post-mortem examination was completed by evening and doctors have not been able to detect any kind of injuries on the body. However, the level of decomposition was quite severe and hence, the doctors have preserved the viscera of the deceased, who seems to have been in her mid-30s, for forensic analysis. Prima facie, they believe that the woman has been dead for at least 10 days,” senior police inspector Jagdeo Kalapad, Malwani police station, said.

The police have for the moment registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident, and are conducting further inquires. They believe that as the body washed ashore from the sea, the chances of the deceased being a local are slim, although this, too is being verified.

“We are seeking information on missing person’s reports filed in police stations in the city and nearby commissionerates about any woman corresponding to the age group of the deceased,” Mr. Kalapad said.