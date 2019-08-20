Luxury buses to soon pay a fine for parking on roadside

Even after the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking allowed private luxury buses to park inside bus depots across the city in a bid to decongest roads, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found that very few bus operators availed the facility. Most still continue to park on the roadside, defeating the purpose. Hence, the BMC will start penalising such buses from September 1, according to its new parking penalties, and may even seize them if found defaulting repeatedly.

The Hindu had reported on July 24 that the BEST committee had passed a resolution to slash parking charges at bus depots. In the earlier rate structure, BEST charged ₹200, ₹150 and ₹75 for heavy vehicles, light vehicles and two-wheelers respectively for a period of 12 hours. BEST has had parking charges in force since 2015, but the facility did not gain popularity since one had to pay for a minimum of 12 hours. Under the new structure, the rates are divided into four slabs — up to three hours, three to six hours, six to 12 hours and over 12 hours.

Rates slashed

The rates have also reduced drastically across all segments. Two-wheeler riders, for instance, will need to pay ₹30 to park for 12 hours, down from ₹75 in the earlier structure. The new rates for them will be ₹20, ₹25, ₹30, ₹35 and ₹660 and ₹1,320, respectively for three, six, 12 and more than 12 hours, and monthly 12 and monthly 24 hours. A similar fee has been introduced for other class of vehicles in the new plan.

As part of this move, the BEST had also assigned parking space for 3,495 buses in 24 depots and 37 bus terminals across the city. Though it has been three weeks since the facility came into place, the civic body found that it had been used only 412 times so far. Luxury bus owners continued to park on the roadside, and only 379 operators have bought a monthly pass.

Therefore, from September 1, the BMC will start penalising luxury buses which are parked on the roadside despite depots being available in the vicinity, up to ₹15,000 as per the rules. If the same bus is found defaulting multiple times, it may be auctioned.

“Many luxury bus owners who undertake overnight journeys park their buses on the roadside during the day. Our purpose was to prevent that. Since operators continue to do so despite the parking facility, we will start penalising buses parked on the roadside within a 500-metre radius of BEST depots,” said Vinod Chithore, director (engineering services and projects).

School buses, however, have been exempted from the penalty as of now.

When asked why action was not being taken against other classes of vehicles that are not parked in depots, a civic officer said, “The facility has been provided to them but to penalise every vehicle will be a huge task, requiring large manpower. We are focusing on buses due to the amount of space they take up. Luxury buses have specific areas where they have been parking for years. They can use the nearest BEST depot for the same or face a fine. Meanwhile, action against other vehicles is being restricted to the 26 designated parking lots.”