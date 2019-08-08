Lucky loses 13-day battle, succumbs to injuries

More than two weeks after he was allegedly assaulted by two security guards, the stray dog, later named Lucky by his caretakers, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 24, when two security guards employed at the Turf View building in Worli, allegedly assaulted Lucky while he was trying to seek shelter from rain in the building compound. The Worli police subsequently arrested both the guards. Lucky was being treated at the Crown Veterinary Centre in Mahalakshmi.

Vijay Mohanani of the animal rights group Bombay Animal Rights, who was the complainant in the case, confirmed to The Hindu on Wednesday that Lucky had died. A post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. “With Lucky passing away, I understand the unrest among the people who are concerned about him. However, as this is a criminal case, a post-mortem is mandatory by law,” Mr. Mohnani said.

The incident sparked widespread outrage among animal lovers and rights activists across the country, and an online page was set up to accept donations for Lucky’s treatment.

Several social media pages like Animals Matter To Me and VOOMPLA provided updates about his condition on Facebook and Instagram and many celebrities lent their support on social media. Around 1,000 people also protested outside the Turf View building following the incident.

Jayesh Shah from Help Animals & Birds Association (HABA), who was involved in Lucky’s treatment, later put out a Facebook post saying nearly ₹7 lakh had been collected, which was far more than the requirement.

“As a policy, HABA uses all funds received only for the purpose for which they are received. For Lucky’s initial treatment, I used my personal funds and during the time when Lucky was at Crown Vet, Mr. Vijay said a few donors had been clearing the bills directly. The donation money was beyond the actual requirement for Lucky’s treatment and I want to refund the donations received by HABA. I request all the donors to get in touch with me,” the post said.

The Worli police, meanwhile, will soon be filing a charge sheet against the two security guards, who have been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and are currently out on bail.

“A recent amendment to the Act covers both assaulting and killing of animals under the same sections, and hence, we will not be adding additional charges in the case,” said senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe, Worli police station.