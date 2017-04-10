Lower Parel pub fined for violating deadline

The N.M. Joshi Marg police have imposed a fine on a pub in Lower Parel after it was found to be operating beyond the deadline, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police sources, Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti-Narcotics Cell, was on night rounds. When he was passing by High Street Phoenix mall in Lower Parel Mr. Lande noticed that Tryst pub was open in violation of the 1:30-a.m. deadline.

“It was around 1:45 a.m. and I could hear the noise of the music from the pub. So I stopped and went in. There were around 400 patrons inside,” said Mr. Lande.

Mr. Lande then contacted the N.M. Joshi Marg police, under whose jurisdiction the pub falls. A team of police officials was then sent to the pub.

Warning ignored

Inquiries revealed that the night duty officer at the police station had visited the pub around 10 minutes earlier and asked the manager to shut down, but the warning was ignored.