Lower age to contest polls to 21 or 18: Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday demanded the age to contest elections for legislative bodies be lowered to 21 or 18 years. The minimum age to stand for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections is 25.

Mr. Thackeray, the 26-year-old son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted, “If one can vote at 18 then why cannot the person become a lawmaker at the same age. If one can vote at 18, why cant one contest elections at 18 or 21? In some countries, one can contest elections at the age of 18. Our youth is responsible and energetic enough to be the change and do good things.”

Mr. Thackeray said lowering the age limit will help youngsters become part of the legislative system. He said, “Bringing more youth into the country’s democratic set up will make politics more vibrant, and help in deepening the engagement of passionate youth with the system.”

Members of the Yuva Sena demanded that the changes be effected immediately. Mr. Thackeray, a law graduate, has been pushing hard for reforms such as reviving Mumbai’s nightlife, pushing for rules on roof-top restaurants, beautifying open spaces, and making the city more tourist friendly.