Lover of dead boy’s mother among two held

The Panvel City police have arrested the lover of a boy’s mother for killing him and disposing of the body in a gunny bag. The accused, Rakesh Ambaji Tambde (32), is an autorickshaw driver, and was arrested late on Tuesday night with his friend Ramesh alias Kaanti Paachange (33).

Mr. Tambde, was in a relationship with the boy’s mother. Seven-year-old Sonu alias Monu Upendra Sahi, did not have a father and was staying with his mother on the footpath outside Panvel railway station.

“His mother was in relationship with the accused who wanted to get married to her. But the boy did not approve of it. Prima facie, we believe this to be the cause of the murder. It also looks like the mother was not involved in the murder. We are investigating further to find out if there was any other reason for the crime. We are also checking for CCTV footage outside Panvel railway station to see if any of the cameras has captured the murder,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Ashok Dudhe.

According to the police, those living on the footpath seldom slept before 4 a.m. and it looks like Mr. Tambde strangulated the boy in the wee hours of Monday and with the help of his friend Mr. Paachange, dumped the body in a plastic gunny bag near Kundevahal by the roadside on Uran-Palspe lane of NH-4B. The body was found by the police around 11 a.m. on Monday. The police had circulated photos of the boy and with the help of informers learnt that a woman staying near Panvel Railway station was looking for her lost son on Monday morning. After locating the mother, the police were able establish the identity of the boy.

The accused were produced in court on Wednesday, and were remanded in police custody till December 23.