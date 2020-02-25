Love is blind

Mumbai

25 February 2020 18:34 IST

After an accident left Mushu without sight, the little kitten managed to find a safe haven with the Raghunath family

At just a month old, little Osho had been through the worst. Abandoned and emaciated, the orange tabby kitten had met with a terrible road accident. As a result, his eye had popped out of its socket. “Plus, he was already born one-eyed with an underdeveloped eyeball,” remembers Kirti Bhardwaj, a member of the Animal Adoption & Care, a collective of animal lovers and rescuers. Too tiny and weak to operate on, the kitten had to sustain the pain of the injury while kind rescuers built up his strength and immunity. After three long weeks of having an eye dangling from its socket, Osho’s was operated on. Completely blind, the kitten’s chances of getting a home were less than bright. That’s how the Raghunath family changed his life forever.

A dog-loving household, they had always had canine companions. But when the matriarch of the Raghunath household, who worked with the The Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, got to know of Osho, the family knew they had to save him. “We have Lulu, Beauty and Yoko,” says Tara, the family’s 27-year-old daughter. “They are all indies and rescues.” But it’s Lulu who stays with Tara and her mother, while the other two enjoy their own floors in the independent house in Santa Cruz. “The building is privately owned by the family,” says Tara adding that all the animals have plenty of space to play around.

When Osho, now rechristened Mushu arrived at the Raghunath’s, it was supposed to be a trial run to see if the animals would get along. Thankfully, the kitten immediately fit right in. “Both his eyes are surgically removed but that doesn’t phase him at all,” says Tara who initially thought a blind animal would be jittery or

nervous in new situations. “But he wasn’t bothered. He slept the entire time while Lulu was scared of him.”

Mushu, who’s named after the dragon from the Disney film Mulan, couldn’t care less about firecrackers or loud sounds. In fact, he learned how to get around the house pretty early on. He even jumps on

tables and beds confidently. He had a horrible start at life, but now Mushu couldn’t have asked for a better home than the Raghunaths.