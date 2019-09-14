Lost your mobile? The government will help you trace it

The Central government has launched a portal that will help users trace their lost or stolen mobile phones.

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Friday unveiled the portal, www.ceir.gov.in, wherein the customer is required to report the lost phone or theft after filing a police complaint.

The project has been started on a pilot basis in Maharashtra and is expected to be replicated across the country in the next six months. “The theme of today's launch is security and connectivity. Security to ensure that we can trace the mobile. With the threat of unique identity being reprogrammed or duplicated, there must be a mechanism to identify that,” said Mr. Prasad. “My team will ensure that measures against the theft of mobiles will be effectively implemented to scale it up nationally,” he said.

Each mobile phone has a unique identity called the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, but a large number of mobile phones have duplicate IMEIs making it challenging for the authorities to block such devices.The reported mobile phone will be blocked across networks and all existing mobile numbers with the IMEI will be put in an override list.

If the stolen mobile is used with any SIM, the details of the customer will be recorded and will be shared with police authorities for tracing.

To deal with the associated problems, an indigenous solution has been developed by C-DOT, a research and development unit of the Department of Telecommunications (DOT).

Since 2017, DOT has been working on developing the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), which will be a database of billions of IMEIs in India.

The CEIR will additionally be able to access the GSMA’s worldwide IMEI database and compare IMEI numbers to track down counterfeit handsets. This would ensure international cooperation in matters of handset theft.

GSMA is a global body which represents cellular operators, gear makers, software and internet companies, among other entities in the telecom ecosystem.