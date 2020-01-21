Lost three-year-old reunited with parents within two hours

A three-year-old girl on a visit to the city from Tamil Nadu, who was separated from her parents in Sion Koliwada, was reunited with them within two hours by the Antop Hill police on Monday.

According to police officials, Ritika Devendra was found standing alone and crying near Sion flyover by police sub-inspector Nitin Zade, who was on patrol duty around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Spotted crying

“Me and my team asked her what was wrong, but Ritika was very disturbed could not say anything. We calmed her down, bought her some sweets and took her to the police station so that we could speak to her a length,” Mr. Zade said.

At the police station, Mr. Zade once again made patient inquiries with the girl and was able to learn her name, her mother’s name — Shreedevi — and that she had come with her parents from Tamil Nadu to attend a wedding.

Tracing parents

“Based on this information, we started finding out if there were any weddings taking place in the area and learnt of an engagement party at KD Gaikwad Nagar in Sion. The venue is half an hour’s distance away from where we spotted Ritika and we decided to start there,” Mr. Zade said.

At the venue, the police ascertained that a couple, Thangavel and Shreedevi Devendra, had been among the guests and had got separated from their daughter. The couple, though, was not at the venue but was out looking for the girl.

The police team set out in the vicinity to look for the parents. “We found them in a short while not far from the venue, as Ritika herself saw her mother and called out to her. She was handed over to her parents,” Mr. Zade said.