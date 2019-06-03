Lost in the rush, these lives quietly bloom in Dadar flower market

Unknown to the thousands of Mumbaikars who flock to the Dadar flower market every day, the vibrant market has been a safe haven for scores of women, who have had the chance to challenge the odds and earn a dignified living. The same flowers from this market that deck the venues of ceremonies and houses, have also lit up the lives of many.

The market marked a new beginning for Asha Kumbhar, a resident of Kalwa, after she abandoned her abusive husband and started selling mogra garlands. “I was 24 when I took my children and ran away from home. My husband was a drunkard and used to beat me up and my children every day. I was sick of him but the entire family was dependent on him,” Ms. Kumbhar said.

Asha Kumbhar

She is now putting her son through school and trying to earn enough to provide good education to her two daughters as well. “I left my husband when I realised he would end up killing me or my children some day. I was also worried that we would die of starvation but by god’s grace, I am here today. Putting together two square meals a day is still a tough job but every morsel is a reminder of how strong I am,” she said.

Hira Bamne, who sells marigold garlands, is yet another fighter. The 64-year-old has been travelling from Diva to the market to sell flowers for the last 30 years.

Hira Bamne

Ms. Bamne was abandoned by her husband at the age of 25. “My husband left me with two children and absolutely no source of income. In my search for a means of livelihood, I reached this market and started selling garlands. I educated my son and daughter till Class VII after which my daughter got married,” she said.

Unfortunately, Ms. Bamne’s travails didn’t end there. She lost her daughter to a terminal disease and was abandoned by her son.

Ms. Bamne, who now lives with her two grandchildren, said she looks after them and could have starved to death if it was not for her garland business. “I have struggled all my life to make sure that I don’t have to beg to survive but with old age gradually gripping me, I am scared that my worst fear will come true,” she said.

Mariamma Andudiyar (74) resorted to selling flowers after her husband died in a car accident. While Ms. Andudiyar’s home town is in Tamil Nadu, she lives in Dharavi and has been selling garlands for the last 38 years.

“My husband was a driver and I never once felt the need to work. I was blessed with two children and things were perfectly fine till my husband died. I was illiterate, couldn’t speak Hindi properly, and finding a job in a city like Mumbai seemed impossible,” she said.

Ms. Andudiyar, who shed sweat and tears to provide her children with a decent life, hopes her children, who are now married, will look after her in her last days.

Lata Srushe (78), who hails from Buldhana district, has been selling flowers for the last four decades. Ms. Srushe used to work as a labourer in farms, but after her village started facing an acute water crisis, it became difficult for her to make a living.

Lata Srushe

“Without rains, crops started failing and I couldn’t earn even ₹100 a day. That is when I decided to come to Mumbai and this flower market seemed to be the only place where an illiterate woman like me could earn a living.”

Ms. Srushe travels back to her village twice a week, and otherwise lives on railway platforms. Cataract developing on her eyes has left her blinded, but she refuses to get bogged down by it.

“I can’t afford a surgery with the little money that I make, but I choose to enjoy every moment of life. I know a day will come when I will be too tired even to sell flowers and suffer, but I am just grateful that today is not that day,” she said.